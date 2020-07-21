Pandemic death toll rises in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting the state’s 101st death related to COVID-19.

DHHR officials confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from Cabell County.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 239,341 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 19 new cases, bringing the state total to 5,161 cases, 124 of which are probable.

The total includes 1,569 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,491 recoveries and 101 deaths. The current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 2.16%.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

The graph below shows comparing the numbers reported at 10 a.m. on each of the specified dates shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia from one week to the next.