PA continues to recognize West Virginia concealed handgun permits for ages 21+

The licenses are recognized for West Virginians at least 21 years old in 8 states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Pennsylvania and seven other states will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are at least 21 years old, the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office said Monday.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office said it reaches out to states each year to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses.

“Mountaineers are always free, and that includes the freedom to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling to other states,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a victory for gun owners and shows respect for concealed carry licenses between states.”

The other states who affirmed concealed carry recognition for West Virginians are Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Provisional licenses — given to West Virginians between the ages of 18 and 20 — are recognized in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana and North Dakota.

Check with your local sheriff’s office if you would like to obtain a concealed handgun license.