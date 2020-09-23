Over 79,000 West Virginia voters request absentee ballots

FILE – In this May 28, 2020 file photo, Dave Turnier processes mail-in ballots at at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pa., prior to the primary election. President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality that the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says more than 79,000 West Virginia residents have requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.

Warner says there were more than 1.2 million registered voters as of Tuesday. Absentee ballots started going out Friday to voters who requested them.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

To request a ballot, use the absentee ballot application portal, print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write the county clerk. Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update registration to vote.

