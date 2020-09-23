Over 79,000 West Virginia voters request absentee ballots

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says more than 79,000 West Virginia residents have requested absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Warner says there were more than 1.2 million registered voters as of Tuesday. Absentee ballots started going out Friday to voters who requested them.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.
To request a ballot, use the absentee ballot application portal, print and mail an application from GoVoteWV.com or call or write the county clerk. Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update registration to vote.
