Over $3 thousand of suspected Fentanyl found in West Virginia traffic stop

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Saturday night, while on a traffic stop, police said they searched a vehicle allowed by the owner, where they found around 50 capsules of suspected Fentanyl.

Trooper B.F. Gorondy got permission to search the silver Chrysler 300 during the traffic stop. Danielle Foltz, 31-years-old, of Martinsburg, was arrested for possessing Fentanyl to deliver it and transport Fentanyl within West Virginia. After that, the driver was let go. The drugs collected weighed approximately 31 grams and were believed to be worth $3,100.00 on the street.