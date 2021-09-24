Over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 16,223 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

31 deaths have also been reported since Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,523.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old female from Upshur County, a 67-year old male from Wirt County, a 90-year old male from Preston County, a 90-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Braxton County, a 69-year old male from Tyler County, an 80-year old female from Taylor County, a 78-year old male from Mercer County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 40-year old female from Ritchie County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 56-year old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year old female from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 51-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old male from Taylor County, a 68-year old female from Putnam County, a 54-year old female from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old female from Marshall County, a 58-year old male from Logan County, a 28-year old male from Logan County, and a 71-year old male from Logan County.

“As we send sympathies to these families, I urge everyone in West Virginia to do their part to reduce the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”

1,005 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 290 of those people are in the ICU, and 187 of them are on ventilators.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (120), Berkeley (738), Boone (215), Braxton (215), Brooke (121), Cabell (962), Calhoun (72), Clay (58), Doddridge (81), Fayette (345), Gilmer (50), Grant (167), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (215), Hancock (253), Hardy (157), Harrison (890), Jackson (238), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,150), Lewis (230), Lincoln (171), Logan (363), Marion (619), Marshall (325), Mason (221), McDowell (263), Mercer (624), Mineral (292), Mingo (363), Monongalia (379), Monroe (128), Morgan (127), Nicholas (260), Ohio (299), Pendleton (49), Pleasants (97), Pocahontas (56), Preston (389), Putnam (599), Raleigh (692), Randolph (168), Ritchie (141), Roane (135), Summers (118), Taylor (168), Tucker (43), Tyler (135), Upshur (275), Wayne (437), Webster (77), Wetzel (188), Wirt (65), Wood (758), Wyoming (255). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.