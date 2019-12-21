Organizations team up to support their seniors

MARTINSBRUG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia University Medicine Jefferson Medical Center is teaming up with Berkeley Medical Center to better support seniors living in their area.

After a recent community health needs assessment that received over 3,500 responses, Berkeley Medical discovered that one of the top four categories that came up was aging issues.

“Arthritis, hearing, health issues, so it’s a big priority in our community we have a larger senior population everywhere. As you’re living longer, so what can you do to stay healthy and stay independent for as long as you can,” Dana DeJarnett said, the health promotion coordinator for wellness center.

By linking up with Jefferson Senior Center, the Wellness Center was able to set up educational programs, where seniors come up with questions or topics that they feel will help enhance their lives. One doctor involved in the programs works out of the Jefferson Medical Center and says every topic brought up is important no matter how minor it seems.

“We talk about exercise and movement, you’ll see at the senior center they will be in the chair doing little resistant things. Help their balance, teach them posture and balance, falling is a huge cause of disability and shorten life expectancy as we get older,” Dr. Mark Cucuzzella said.

A senior that volunteers at the wellness center says he goes to those lectures to understand a proper diet.

“I like to learn about eating, and it’s like putting things together and you’re getting all the ingredients and all the vegetables and fruits in one course. My wife does that a lot, I don’t like vegetables but she has them in whatever she’s making,” Frederick Hall said. Health officials say, providing these presentations will help the public better understand health issues and how to manage them.