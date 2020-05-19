Online ordering available for EBT cardholders at Walmart, Amazon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says online purchasing options will now be available at select retailers for West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders.

EBT cardholders can now use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or WV WORKS benefits to purchase items online from Walmart and Amazon.

“This is a major step in helping our clients gain access to food with increased protection for social distancing,” says DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “By enabling online card transactions, West Virginia’s EBT cardholders can now purchase groceries for delivery or pick up with minimal contact.”

EBT cardholders can make online purchases at two Walmart stores in West Virginia – 40 Jett Lane in Elkins for pick-up and 5680 Hammonds Mill Road in Martinsburg for pick-up and delivery – effective today, May 19, 2020. The WV DHHR says Walmart will add EBT online purchasing at additional stores across the state beginning May 21. There is no additional fee for pick-up orders; however, there is a charge for delivery orders, which cannot be paid with the EBT card. The transaction can be split between an EBT card and another credit/debit card, according to the WV DHHR.

Online purchasing for EBT cardholders through Amazon will be available after 4 p.m. May 19, 2020. Cardholders cannot pay delivery fees with their EBT card, according to the WV DHHR; however, purchases over $25 receive free delivery. The cardholder can split the purchase between their EBT card and another credit/debit card if a delivery fee is incurred. The checkout process will prevent the purchase of items paid by the Mountain State EBT card that are not qualified for SNAP benefits.

For more information about West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer, visit the WV DHHR’s website.