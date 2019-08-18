One woman is dead after a serious crash in West Virginia

The sheriffs office says after a preliminary review, one of the drivers was traveling in the wrong direction

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a serious crash in West Virginia that left one woman dead.

The crash happened early Sunday morning in Kearneysville. Investigators say two cars collided in the area of 500 Old Leetown Road. They say one of the cars ignited into flames. By-standers were able to rescue one of the drivers but the passenger died after the car was fully engulfed.

That passenger is being identified as 25 year old Tiffany Colangelo, a resident of Ranson.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The sheriffs office says after a preliminary review, one of the drivers was traveling in the wrong direction.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.