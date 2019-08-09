Inwood man identified after fatal motorcycle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia State Police have identified a man killed following a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County.

According to police, Brandon Tomblin, 24, of Inwood, West Virginia was driving his Yamaha FZ motorcycle when he was attempting to make a sharp right turn and drove off the road. Tomblin sustained major trauma according to a press release. Tomblin was ejected from the motorcycle and impacted a road sign.

Police report that Tomblin was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. The release added.

The incident occurred at the 4400 block of Back Creek Valley Road in Berkeley County.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing. Berkeley County Ambulance Authority, Medic 92 and the South Berkeley Fire Department assisted with the incident.

——————————————————–

A call was dispatched a little before 6:30 Thursday evening for a since vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

West Virginia State Police have confirmed that the accident was fatal.