One person dead after crashing into tractor trailer, causing car to catch fire

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One person is dead after crashing into a tractor trailer, which caused the car and tractor trailer to catch on fire early Thursday morning at the 16.4 mile marker of Interstate 81 northbound.

Around 12:42 a.m., Berkeley County Sheriffs responded to I-81 for a two car crash involving a 2013 Kia sedan and a tractor trailer. The car caught on fire as a result of the crash, which also involved the back end of the tractor trailer.

The investigation shows the Kia was traveling north and hit the back of the tractor trailer which was safely parked on the shoulder of I-81, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kia driver was entrapped in the burning car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Due to the severity of the fire and extent of injuries, officials were unable to positively identify the victim at the scene. The victim was transported for autopsy, and has been tentatively identified. However, this information will be withheld pending positive identification by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured from the crash.

The Kia was determined to be a total loss from the fire from the crash and there was also significant damage to the tractor trailer.

This crash closed down I-81 northbound for nearly two hours while the Bedington Volunteer Fire Company,

Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Company and the Martinsburg Fire Department worked to put out the flames.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 267-7000.