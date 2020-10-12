Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic accident in Old Leetown Pike which involved two vehicles, according to a press release.

Deputies Sheriff from the office received a call from Jefferson County Emergency Communication at 9:05 am Monday morning about a two-vehicle collision, which happened at the intersection of Old Leetown Pike, and between Darke Lane and Jefferson Orchard Road. The Sheriff’s Office reports that a Toyota Camry did not yield to the Jeep Wrangler vehicle at the intersection, who had the right of way. The collision resulted in Jeep Wrangler striking the driver side of the Toyota Camry. The driver of the Toyota Camry was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Camry was identified as Robert Brandenburg, a resident of Kearneysville. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler along with the passenger in the Toyota Camry was transported to Jefferson Medical Center for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office says that no charges have been filed at this moment but the investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff Pete Dougherty thanked those that responded to the scene to render aid and assistance. Officials say the road conditions were wet but there were no other external factors that appear to have influenced the crash.