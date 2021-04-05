One new COVID-19 death, 277 new cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia health officials have reported one new death related to COVID-19 and 277 new cases.

WV COVID-19 numbers as of April 5, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

On Monday, April 5, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of a 42-year old female from Fayette County. The state has reported a total of 2,696 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials have also reported 143,733 total COVID-19 cases, with 6,955 currently active cases. Today’s daily positivity rate is 6.53% and the cumulative rate is 5.25%.

353,473 people are fully vaccinated against the virus in the Mountain State, according to the DHHR’s website. West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

County Alert System map as of Monday, April 5, 2021 (Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Raleigh and Berkeley counties are in red on the DHHR’s County Alert System map.

Jefferson, Morgan, Hardy, Wetzel, Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam and Boone counties are orange. Hampshire, Mineral and Clay counties are in gold.

Grant, Pendleton, Marion, Harrison, Ohio, Jackson, Wayne, Mingo and Nicholas counties are in yellow, with 32 counties are green.

Numbers of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,322), Berkeley (10,945), Boone (1,781), Braxton (843), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,456), Calhoun (252), Clay (413), Doddridge (519), Fayette (3,095), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,203), Greenbrier (2,543), Hampshire (1,644), Hancock (2,647), Hardy (1,401), Harrison (5,223), Jackson (1,819), Jefferson (4,127), Kanawha (13,388), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,369), Logan (2,954), Marion (3,985), Marshall (3,197), Mason (1,890), McDowell (1,429), Mercer (4,419), Mineral (2,672), Mingo (2,332), Monongalia (8,720), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,040), Nicholas (1,405), Ohio (3,900), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,745), Putnam (4,633), Raleigh (5,722), Randolph (2,469), Ritchie (645), Roane (546), Summers (734), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (661), Upshur (1,796), Wayne (2,772), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,192), Wirt (370), Wood (7,481), Wyoming (1,845).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mason, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, Raleigh, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.