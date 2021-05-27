One man dead after suffering gunshot wound to facial region

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in Kearneysville, West Virginia.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night in Kearneysville, West Virginia.

Investigators from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the 3300 block of Charles Town Road shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a male who sustained a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the victim was shot from approximately 6 to 7 feet away and suffered injuries to the facial region but they will be looking into more forensic evidence.

Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon stated there were two occupants of the residence who were handling firearms negligently.

“A shot went off from a weapon held by the female and struck the male subject in his face. We’ll know a little bit more after the autopsy is done,” Sheriff Harmon said. “We are looking at every angle of this incident, to see if it was intentional or accidental.”

Officers have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Rida Hendershot who has been charged with wanton endangerment and negligence when handling a loaded firearm.

This investigation is ongoing.