One of West Virginia's most iconic businesses is in the process of a dramatic make-over.

The historic J.Q. Dickinson Salt-works in Eastern Kanawha County is converting to solar energy. The company, which has produced world-renown gourmet salt for over 200 years, wants to operate in a more environmentally friendly direction.