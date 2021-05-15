One injured in shooting at Bunker Hill gentlemen’s club

BUNKER HILL, W. Va. (WDVM) — A man was flown to Inova Fairfax hospital in Virginia with life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in Berkeley County, West Virginia.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) were called to Elysium Gentlemen’s Club on Winchester Avenue in Bunker Hill Saturday morning.

Just after 4:20 a.m., police responded and learned that a male was struck multiple times. The shots were fired into the club from outside in the parking lot.

Anyone with more information about the occurrence is asked to contact Trooper First Class D. A. Gough or Sergeant D. W. Satterfield at the Martinsburg Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-267-0001.