KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on the 200 block of Elm Street in Institute.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the shooting.

The status of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, nor whether any arrests have been made.

We will continue to update you on this developing story as new details become available.