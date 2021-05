Video courtesy of B. Moulton – Twitter @Moulton717

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — A tornado touched down in Ranson near Universal Forest Products on Monday evening, responders said.

According to responders, one person was injured and there were no entrapments. Fire units are still on the scene.

Building collapsed at universal forest products in Jefferson co, Vwa pic.twitter.com/fkjFZU1ZCv — Anthony Deng (@anthonyhdmedia) May 3, 2021