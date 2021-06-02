One dead, one injured after head-on crash in Martinsburg, W. Va.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead after a car accident in Berkeley County, West Virginia, left two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

At approximately 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a crash on Hedgesville Road which occurred due to a driver crossing over the centerline and striking another vehicle head-on.

When officers arrived on the scene, two vehicles involved in the crash were fully engulfed in flames. Bystanders on the scene were able to pull one of the drivers, Jacob Netzer, out of their vehicle, however, officers confirmed another driver, Brandon Routzahn, was still inside of one of the burning vehicles.

Witness reports from the investigation also revealed a third vehicle was involved in the accident and was hit as the two vehicles were coming to a rest after the initial collision.

Video evidence from a dash camera of another motorist who was not involved in the accident showed investigators that Brandon Routzahn was traveling westbound on Hedgesville Road and crossed over the centerline striking Jacob Netzer head-on.

Netzer was flown to Inova Hospital, and his condition remains unknown at this time. Routzahn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the accident and urges anyone with information to contact Sgt. Anaya at 304-267-7000.