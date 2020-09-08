One dead, one critically injured after shooting at a Martinsburg bar

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Martinsburg, W. Va.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving two men at the Mountaineer Pub at around 2 AM on Sunday.

26-year-old Vance Anthony Trotman Jr. of Hagerstown, Md. was transported to Berkeley Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

29-year-old Devon Anthony Gordon Jr. of Martinsburg, W. Va. was also transported to Berkeley Medical Center. Gordon was later flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he was last reported to be in critical condition and was also receiving additional emergency medical treatment.

Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller stated that Berkeley County Deputy Tyler Dopson was patrolling the area when he heard gunshots and called 911. Upon arrival, Deputy Dobson found the two gunshot victims and began lifesaving measures.

Sheriff Keller stated that the investigation is still ongoing.

"We are waiting on the results from the autopsy. I talked to the investigators, they're still checking a couple things out. And we don't know for sure yet, one hundred percent, if there's another person we're looking for."

The Mountaineer Pub has been closed by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration for at least 10 days as of Sunday, September 6th, or until both the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration conclude their investigations.

This closure came at the advice of the Sheriff’s Office as a result of the incident.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with any information, as well as photo or video evidence, about the shooting contact their office and can do so anonymously to the Berkeley County Crime Solvers.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 304-267-7000. Callers who wish to report anonymously can call 304-267-4999.