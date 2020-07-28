One dead in fatal vehicle accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — The sole victim of a single car accident was declared dead at the scene after being ejected from the vehicle.

The call for the accident at Leetown Road and Paynes Ford Road in Kearneysville, W. Va. came into the Middleway Fire Department at approximately 7:10 in the evening.

Officers are unsure how the accident happened and have not yet identified the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

