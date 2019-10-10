One dead in Berkeley County crash, police investigating

West Virginia State Police say alcohol and speed are expected to be contributing factors to the accident.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) – One man has died after a fatal crash involving multiple cars on I-81 southbound in Inwood Wednesday night.

West Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver, who police identified as Brandon White, 35, of Augusta, West Virginia exited Interstate 81 at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say White then tried to pass three vehicles, which were also exiting Interstate 81.

As a result, White’s vehicle sideswiped the three vehicles, struck the guard rail and according to Berkeley County emergency dispatch, rolled 15 feet through a wooded area.

Police also say White was not wearing a seat belt. He sustained significant injuries as a result of the accident and died on scene, according to authorities.

Police say a passenger in White’s vehicle sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover.

While the investigation is ongoing, West Virginia State Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in the accident.

The occupants in the other vehicles were reportedly not injured.