UPDATE: Name of victim released in Huntington stabbing

UPDATE 10:45 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020: The name of the victim from last night’s stabbing has been released. Billy R. Wiles, 31, of Huntington has been identified by police.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing in Huntington.

At 5:40 p.m. Aug. 13, Huntington Police were dispatched to the 200 block of 6th Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old had been stabbed and died of injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect.

#BREAKING: Police are responding to a fatal stabbing on the 200 block of 6th Ave. in Huntington. Police were dispatched at 5:40pm where they discovered a white male, early 30’s, who died of his injuries. Neighbors allege illegal drug activity at house. No further details atm pic.twitter.com/JzlbPuFB3X — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) August 14, 2020

One neighbor told 13 News she heard two people fighting. The neighbor came outside and saw one of the guys who was in a wheelchair stood up, stab the victim and left the scene.

