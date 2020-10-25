One COVID-19 death, 194 new cases reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials report one person has died due to COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the death of a 70-year old male from Cabell County. The Mountain State has 423 deaths from the virus.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, officials also report 194 new cases. The state’s newest total is 21,906, of which 20,567 are confirmed cases, and 1,339 are probable cases. At this time, there are 4,829 active COVID-19 cases and 16,654 West Virginians who have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,518), Boone (338), Braxton (60), Brooke (205), Cabell (1,328), Calhoun (34), Clay (59), Doddridge (70), Fayette (759), Gilmer (64), Grant (185), Greenbrier (174), Hampshire (123), Hancock (213), Hardy (103), Harrison (638), Jackson (377), Jefferson (561), Kanawha (3,527), Lewis (76), Lincoln (233), Logan (744), Marion (370), Marshall (281), Mason (173), McDowell (114), Mercer (680), Mineral (210), Mingo (557), Monongalia (2,277), Monroe (228), Morgan (134), Nicholas (185), Ohio (505), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (839), Raleigh (741), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (99), Summers (97), Taylor (165), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (238), Wayne (554), Webster (29), Wetzel (151), Wirt (42), Wood (533), Wyoming (244).

The WV DHHR is hosting free COVID-19 testing today in Berkeley, Doddridge, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Webster, and Wyoming counties.