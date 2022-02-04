Omicron subvariant found in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Multiple cases of the Omicron subvariant, BA.2, have been found in two counties in West Virginia, including Berkeley County in the eastern panhandle.

Some of West Virginia’s COVID metrics are improving as the positivity rate drops and more counties fall out of the “red” zone. But officials expect hospitalizations and deaths to stay up for some time, and the discovery of the subvariant in the state adds another variable.

The subvariant has been labeled as “stealth” Omicron, but according to experts, it hasn’t been proven to be more deadly than the original strain. Instead, the name comes from the subvariant being more difficult to detect.

“That’s because it has different properties when you use a genetic test to identify it,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar.

Still, “stealth” Omicron is very new, and while researchers currently have doubts about its ability to reinfect people or cause more severe illness than other mutations, West Virginia officials want residents to stay alert.

“We all know that this thing can turn and snap really ugly really quick,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

Dr. Marsh agreed with the governor, adding, “We did not expect the delta variant to pop up and it did … We have underestimated in some ways this virus for a while during this pandemic, and we no longer will do that.”

Justice said that the Mountain State’s hospitals are already being pushed to their limits, and cannot handle many more patients, so he is continuing to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to help lighten the load. And although COVID cases are declining slightly, the governor intends to keep hospitals and the national guard on high alert in case infections start to pick up again.