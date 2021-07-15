Ohio University offers in-state tuition to West Virginia students

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—According to a release from the school, Ohio University will offer in-state tuition to most West Virginia residents for courses taken on its campuses.

“This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly, it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”

Both incoming and currently-enrolled undergraduate students can apply to receive in-state tuition for any major.

“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”

In order to qualify, students must have been legal residents of West Virginia for the previous 12 months and complete and return the West Virginia Tuition Reciprocity Application. This application is due two weeks before classes start, and required documentation needs to be submitted before the last day of the desired term.

West Virginians can apply for in-state tuition for courses on OU’s campuses (Ohio University Athens, Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville), but eCampus courses will be charged at the non-resident rate.