Officials celebrate Bridgeport’s new indoor recreational complex with ribbon cutting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new recreational complex had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bridgeport on Friday.

Bridgeport City Council members, state officials and West Virginia Governor Jim Justice were in attendance at the event.

The Bridge Sports Complex will be the newest indoor sports and recreation center in the area and plans to hold its public grand opening on Saturday.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang said the idea of this complex has been going on for years and is glad to finally have it open.

“I just think it’s a master facility where you can go from one recreation to another recreation,” said Mayor Lang. “You can utilize your overhead, all your people more effectively to run such a facility.”

Mayor Lang also explained that the complex is not only for Bridgeport residents, but also for residents of communities in the surrounding areas.

The Bridge Sports Complex is welcoming the community to an open house celebration Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 9 a.m. to Noon.