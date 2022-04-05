CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Julio Hisael Almonte, 31, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty Tuesday to his involvement in a wire fraud scheme to use stolen identities to buy two new trucks worth over $100,000 from two Charleston dealerships.

Almonte stated in court he traveled to West Virginia in June 2018 and worked with a co-conspirator to use fraudulent IDs and stolen identities to buy a Ford F-150 Raptor and Toyota Tacoma.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) arrested Almonte on June 30, 2018, in Braxton County while he tried to drive the Ford F-150 back to New York.

Almonte pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison when sentenced on July 20.

The FBI, WVSP and U.S. Postal Inspection Service were involved in this investigation.