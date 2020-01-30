Nursing students hope to treat opioid addiction with light therapy

Shepherd University nursing students will use light therapy to help fight the opioid epidemic.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Shepherd University’s school of nursing hosted a photo-biomodulation therapy and wound management conference on Wednesday.

The conference discussed techniques in using light therapy to treat opioid addiction. the nursing school was recently awarded grant money from HRSA Anew, which will be used to fund studies to help find ways to fight West Virginia’s opioid crisis.

“We try to do as many things as we can to help the students to prepare to be able to treat the patients and to be able to impact the opioid epidemic at some point,” said Dr. Kelly Watson Huffer Assistant Professor at Shepherd University School of Nursing.

At the conference, students were able to practice using equipment that would be used for light therapy methods.