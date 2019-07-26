Martinsburg VA Medical Center host open house

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– According to the Martinsburg Veteran Affairs Medical Center, it takes a very unique and special kind of nurse to serve our veterans. That’s why they hosted an Open House Friday to find the ones wanting to serve our country.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing reports that the United States is projected to experience a shortage of nurses as the baby boomer generation ages and the need for health care grows. However, the need for nurses to serve our veterans is also growing, and Martinsburg VA Medical Center representatives said it takes a special kind of person to be a nurse at the VA center.

“When you’re trained as a nurse, you are trained to look at the physical aspects of our patients but we develop this empathy and patience working with veterans,” said Assistant Nurse Manager & U.S. Army Veteran Efrain Lugo- Roman. “We take time to give them support and talk with them and it’s a more holistic approach that we take here at the VA.”

According to the United States Census Bureau, there are over 327 million veterans living in the United States, and 139,000 of them currently reside in West Virginia.

“We are serving our nation’s elite and there’s a lot of honor in that,” said Cheif Nurse Executive Sandra Sullivan. “I didn’t serve in the military but I feel like this gives me an opportunity to serve our country. Everybody in the organization understands the mission, you don’t hear that a lot in organizations and it’s an honor to serve our veterans and to remember that every day.”

Many of the applicants at the VA’s job fair said that they hope it’s their turn to serve our veterans. If you want more information regarding employment, please contact Tami Lloyd at tamara.lloyd@va.gov

