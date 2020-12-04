Number of red WV counties continues to rise

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of red counties in West Virginia continues to rise as the state reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and deaths edge toward 800.

WV County Alert System Map for Dec. 4, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Hancock, Ohio, Marshall, Wood, Wirt, Mason, Wayne, Wyoming, Nicholas, Barbour, Grant, Mineral and Berkeley counties are red. Cabell, Putnam, Boone, Pocahontas, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Brooke, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Morgan and Jefferson counties are orange, while Mingo, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Calhoun, Roane, Jackson, Pleasants, Doddridge, Harrison and Upshur counties are gold. Eight counties are yellow and 10 counties are green.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 10 more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 799 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old female from Hardy County, a 72-year-old female from Lewis County, a 64-year-old male from Marshall County, a 55-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year-old female from Mingo County, an 89-year-old male from Brooke County, a 95-year-old female from Putnam County, an 85-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year-old female from Ohio County.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, the WV DHHR is reporting 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 52,172 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 17,716 cases remain active and 33,657 West Virginians have recovered.

WV County Alert System Map for Dec. 4, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

According to the WV DHHR, 632 West Virginians are currently in the hospital fighting the virus, with 169 in the ICU and 92 on ventilators.

Health officials say the state has received 1,180,491 total confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.37%. The current cumulative percent positivity rate is 3.76%.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

The DHHR says free COVID-19 testing daily events scheduled for today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (at the dining hall)

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Kanawha County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, E., Charleston, WV (by appointment; 304-348-8080 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Shawnee Sports Complex, One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV (flu shots offered and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, 511 Dingess Street, Logan, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hannan High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Ashton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, 25621, 2 nd Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV

Avenue and Dickenson Street, Williamson, WV 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8 School, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley Baptist Church (Family Life Center), 172 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike, Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wood County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson Park Recreation Center, 510 33rd Street, Vienna, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mullens Opportunity Council, Route 10, Mullens, WV

The WV DHHR says free testing events will also be held Saturday, December 5 in Berkeley, Doddridge, Hampshire, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, and Wyoming counties.