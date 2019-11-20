November: National Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Awareness Month

Health officials say, COPD is not a cureable disease, but it is manageable with early medical care.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day (COPD) is celebrated the third Wednesday of November every year. COPD is developed through a number of ways, including smoking cigarettes.

Locally, officials say, West Virginia is one of the states with the highest amount of smokers. The signs of COPD include shortness of breath, coughing among having tight chest pains.

The first World COPD Day was held in 2002, according to the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD).

“Usually what occurs is the patient will go to their physician with complaints of shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing up a lot of phlegm,” said David Fillman, System Cardiopulmonary and Sleep Director for Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers.

“It’s not always a lung problem, but it definitely has to be assessed,” Dr. Farnaz Houshmand said.

Vaping, however, is a newer phenomenon and according to health officials, there is no recent data related to COPD as of late.