No reported injuries after two males shoot school bus with BB gun in Berkeley County

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 5800 block of Williamsport Pike on March 18, 2021, to reports of two males hiding behind a pole and pointing rifles at vehicles passing by.

Officials received another report about the two males and further details that a window of a school bus had been damaged. According to officials, the children that were on the damaged school bus were moved to another bus and safely dropped off at their residences. No reports of injuries to any children aboard the school bus, officials say.

According to officials, the two males involved in this incident have been identified and two rifle-style BB guns used during the incident were recovered.