No new stimulus checks from Congress; Tri-State lawmakers react

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — For the tens of thousands of people still unemployed in West Virginia, there will not be additional supplemental benefits coming from Washington, after Congress failed to approve another economic stimulus bill. And most adults, will not be getting another $1200 stimulus check from the government as they did last spring. Also, no more funding relief for small businesses such as restaurants, that are struggling to pay wages and more.

“For their rents, cost of goods, utilities and on and on and on. There’s no flexibility there. So 75% of West Virginia’s roughly 3,300 restaurants, 75% of them, are at risk of closure without tailored assistance,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin says Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky only offered 500 billion dollars in federal aid, which was too small. Republicans blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a $3 trillion package they called too large.

“We will see whether our Democratic colleagues in this chamber agree that families deserve nothing, rather than something. Or whether they are ready to let the Senate make law across the huge areas where we do not even disagree,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky – Majority Leader.

The sides were unwilling to compromise.

“You can’t just, basically, shove it down their throats in a partisan manner,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“It appears those needing help will now, have to wait until after the election. And if political control of the White House or Senate changes, it could be late January before another stimulus bill is considered by Congress,” 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis said.