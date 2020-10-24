No new COVID-19 related deaths reported today, 320 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today marks the third time this week state health officials are not reporting a COVID-19 related fatality in the Mountain State.

Earlier this week, Monday’s report was the second consecutive day in which no deaths were reported.

The state remains with 422 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

As of 10 a.m., The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 320 new COVID-19 cases in the state, making the state’s new total to 21,712 cases.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

There is free COVID-19 testing today in Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Mingo, Monroe, Pendleton, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.