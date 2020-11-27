No new COVID-19 deaths reported in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first day since Nov. 1, health officials in the Mountain State are reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths. The number remains at 712 deaths.

WV COVID-19 statistics for Nov. 27, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also confirmed 866 new COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, bringing the state to a total of 45,046 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 15,326 remain active, and 29,008 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says 528 people in the state are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 152 are in the ICU and 63 are on a ventilator.

WV County Alert System map for Nov. 27, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources)

The state has received a total of 1,095,837 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.89%. The cumulative percent is listed as 3.57%.

Mineral, Mason, Wirt and Wyoming counties remain red on the state’s County Alert System map. Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Grant, Taylor, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Putnam, Wayne, Mingo, Boone and Pocahontas counties are orange, while Jefferson, Morgan, Preston, Barbour, Harrison, Wetzel, and Cabell counties are gold. All other counties are in green or yellow.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (390), Berkeley (3,030), Boone (625), Braxton (109), Brooke (611), Cabell (2,787), Calhoun (71), Clay (107), Doddridge (118), Fayette (1,111), Gilmer (200), Grant (332), Greenbrier (462), Hampshire (306), Hancock (640), Hardy (250), Harrison (1,279), Jackson (691), Jefferson (1,297), Kanawha (5,531), Lewis (237), Lincoln (410), Logan (1,031), Marion (827), Marshall (1,137), Mason (426), McDowell (613), Mercer (1,307), Mineral (1,170), Mingo (975), Monongalia (3,253), Monroe (365), Morgan (263), Nicholas (323), Ohio (1,472), Pendleton (103), Pleasants (87), Pocahontas (152), Preston (552), Putnam (1,884), Raleigh (1,513), Randolph (679), Ritchie (156), Roane (164), Summers (268), Taylor (320), Tucker (132), Tyler (135), Upshur (477), Wayne (980), Webster (62), Wetzel (393), Wirt (101), Wood (2,432), Wyoming (700).

The WV DHHR will have free COVID-19 testing events in the upcoming days at the following locations:

November 27, 2020

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Martinsburg High School, 701 South Queen Street, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hampshire County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, Front Parking Lot, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Shepherd University, Parking Lot beside Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wyoming County