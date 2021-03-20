No new COVID-19 deaths, 386 new cases in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Mountain State health officials confirm no additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia in the last 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported a total of 2,600 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

386 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest total to 137,478 total cases. Of these cases, 5,399 are considered active cases; this is an increase of 50 cases since yesterday.

As of Saturday, March 20, health officials say 198 people are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 67 are in the ICU and 21 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the state has received a total of 2,354,039 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.22% and a cumulative rate of 5.29%.

129,479 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 266,322 West Virginians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Webster remains in red on the County Alert System map after moving from orange to red yesterday. Other changes on the map include:

Ohio, Putnam and Taylor counties moved from yellow to green.

Tyler County moved from green to yellow.

Wetzel and Fayette counties moved from orange to gold.

Kanawha and Mingo counties moved from yellow to gold.

There is one red county, 10 orange counties, four gold counties, six yellow counties and 34 green counties in West Virginia.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,301), Berkeley (10,215), Boone (1,688), Braxton (807), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,184), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (503), Fayette (2,857), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,458), Hampshire (1,582), Hancock (2,607), Hardy (1,338), Harrison (5,018), Jackson (1,719), Jefferson (3,814), Kanawha (12,575), Lewis (1,068), Lincoln (1,325), Logan (2,885), Marion (3,831), Marshall (3,134), Mason (1,828), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,320), Mineral (2,614), Mingo (2,234), Monongalia (8,419), Monroe (999), Morgan (956), Nicholas (1,309), Ohio (3,746), Pendleton (634), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (606), Preston (2,656), Putnam (4,396), Raleigh (5,133), Randolph (2,433), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (711), Taylor (1,120), Tucker (512), Tyler (648), Upshur (1,737), Wayne (2,668), Webster (412), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,293), Wyoming (1,786).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.