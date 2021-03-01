No COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia over a 24-hour period

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced an exciting milestone on Monday. During his press conference, he revealed there were no deaths due to COVID-19 in the state over a 24-hour period.

While there were still nine deaths on Saturday and Sunday, absolutely none were reported in the day prior to the governor’s live stream. This comes on the cusp of the one-year mark of battling the virus.

“I can tell you this — and I am so delighted by this, it’s unbelievable… That is something that has been a long time coming,” said Justice.

West Virginia also once again reported no counties are in the red on their state map, and only four counties are classified as orange.