Newly renovated Martinsburg Weis Markets donates to local organizations

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — A local grocery store chain has revamped one of their stores in the Eastern Panhandle; and they used the renovations as an opportunity to support various organizations in the community.

The Weis Markets on North Queen Street in Martinsburg has refreshed their store. They’re not only providing fresh food and groceries to the public but also giving back to various organizations in the community.

The refurbishments began in October of last year and while the store was still open to the public during the renovations, it has reopened with more variety, environmentally friendly lighting, and updates to the interior and exterior of the building.

As part of the grand reopening Weis Markets also donated $18,000 across four organizations in the community; the Mountaineer Food Bank, IBC Youth Programs, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, and the Martinsburg High School Band Program.

Phil Steptoe, the president of Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, is grateful for the donation and says the $1,000 donation will last the organization for at least a few months.

“Normally we have a box of food with canned and jars and dried food,” Steptoe explained. “But this allows us to go out to Weis, the donor, to get fresh food, produce, meat, frozen food that we can add to the boxes we give to the community.”

Casie Adams, the director of the Martinsburg High School Band Department, says her students are just as excited about the donation as she is.

“It means a lot because, on March 12th of this year, we’re hosting our first-ever indoor percussion and color guard home show,” Adams explained. “So this donation is actually going to help us purchase all the food for the concession stand and just different things that we need to help us get that show up and running for the first time ever.”

The donation will also be used to purchase food for the concession stands at the school as they open them for the first time for spring sports like boys and girls lacrosse.