Newill pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of Berkeley County man

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– A Bunker Hill man recently plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of his neighbor.

Joshua Newill took an Alford plea for voluntary manslaughter for killing Claude Triplett.

According to Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney Catie Wilkes Deligatti, the state agreed to placing a cap of six years on Newell’s sentence. Deligatti says it’s up to the judge’s discretion whether or not to order prison time or home confinement. In October 2017, Newill allegedly entered a residence on Manicure Lane — off Spectrum Road in Bunker Hill — and shot Claude Triplett.

The sentencing will take place on January 27.

