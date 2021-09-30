New WV State Senator appointed to 16th District

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s 16th District seat has now been filled after longtime Senator John Unger resigned in August.

Governor Jim Justice has appointed Hannah Geffert to complete Unger’s term. After Unger retired, Geffert applied for the role and was one of three Democratic finalists for the position. Newly minted Senator Geffert was retired before being selected for this role and was previously a professor of political science at Shepherd University.

Although she does not plan to run for the senatorial seat when her term expires, she weighed in on the changes that could be seen across the Eastern Panhandle in the coming years.

“The Eastern Panhandle is the only part of West Virginia that’s growing, so in redistricting, we will actually gain a precinct within our state government, and we will probably be in a different congressional district because we’re losing a West Virginia congressional district,” Geffert said.

Geffert told WDVM that it was her former students who encouraged her to place her name in the ring after Senator Unger retired.