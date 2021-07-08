New veterans memorial to honor all armed forces members takes shape in Spring Mills

SPRING MILLS, W. Va. (WDVM) — Around Martinsburg, West Virginia, there are two memorials honoring our men and women who served in the armed forces who never came home. However, they only recognize certain wars and Mountain State service members and a Spring Mills resident wants to change that.

Chuck Timbrook honors our nation’s military heroes with the mobile Blackout Veterans Tribute truck rig but wanted to make a more permanent memorial for all war heroes from across the country. He highlighted that many war memorials do not honor all veterans.

“This spot right here will be the spots of our new fallen heroes memorial,” Timbrook said, gesturing to the area under construction in front of Reed’s Pharmacy on the Williamsport Pike. “That’s for all men, women, all races that matter. Everybody that died in war will be honored right here, it doesn’t matter what war, all wars will be honored, right here.”

Timbrook stated the memorial will consist of three stone slabs to commemorate the fallen veterans as well as seven flags representing the different branches of the armed forces including the Prisoner of War flag and the American Flag. The stone slabs have been sourced from three different areas, one from Martinsburg, one from Pennsylvania, and the final slab from North Carolina.

He currently has the two main concrete platforms in place, one for the stone slabs and another for a metal cross which is being welded and donated by Hopewell Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc. in Hagerstown. Timbrook also plans to build a granite bench dedicated to the veterans who have passed. He explained that he would like their spirits to be able to visit the memorial.

While Timbrook did not serve in the armed forces, he wants to do his part to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and hopes the city and the state will follow suit. Timbrook has made it his mission to honor all war heroes as his father, Charles Timbrook Sr., as well as many of his close friends are veterans. He is hoping the different local legislatures will recognize the site as a landmark.

“If they [the state] make this a landmark, then it means that people from other states will come to visit and see how we respect in this area how we respect our veterans,” Timbrook said. “That’s the least, the least that the people of this country could do is take a little time to remember those who can’t be here with us.”

The memorial is being built with the help of volunteers and donated materials and machines from local businesses. Timbrook explained he and his volunteers were originally digging the holes for the flag poles by hand before Rentals Unlimited donated an auger to the project.

The metal pipes for the flag poles as well as the materials needed for the new Blackout Veterans Stop sign were donated by Lowe’s stores in Martinsburg and Hagerstown as well as TBH Concrete.

Timbrook hopes the memorial will be completed by the fall.