New soccer tournament making its way to West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Another large soccer tournament will be making its way to West Virginia. The Shawnee Sports Complex will host the Mountain State Cup Soccer Tournament in November.

The tournament is expected to bring in 150 schools from multiple states. It’s also projected to bring 6 to 8 million dollars in economic impact to the Kanawha Valley.

“So West Virginia is now a soccer state and we’re getting national tournaments, we’re getting national attention and some of the best teams in the country are coming here,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the tournament. “We can do testing here, we can do vaccines here. So if people want to come here and they want to get tested, they can do that. If they want to get a vaccine, we’re going to have them available. So I don’t care if you’re from Virginia or North Carolina it doesn’t matter to me. Covid doesn’t care where our state line is,” said Salango.

The tournament is expected to take place the weekend of November 13.