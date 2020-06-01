New River CTC approves maintaining tuition costs amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Students attending New River Community and Technical College won’t have to worry about an increase in tuition because of the coronavirus. The college’s Board of Governors unanimously approved tuition for the 2020-21 school year, with no increase in tuition or fees, and no COVID fees for students.

The Board of Governors made the decision Friday, May 29, 2020. College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver said the decision comes after the college noticed this could be a challenging time for many people in our area.

“There are adults needing to retrain for employment and high school graduates who are rethinking their college plans, and we want to be sure that New River CTC is continuing to live out our mission through providing accessible, affordable, quality education,” Copenhaver said.

The college is offering web enhanced face-to-face classes for summer 2020 and waiving distance learning fees for all summer courses.