New pro-choice legislation introduced in West Virginia State Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Monday morning, lawmakers introduced House Bill 4382. While the string of numbers might not hold meaning to those outside of the State Legislature, the bill could protect a patient’s right to reproductive health care, specifically a safe abortion and reverse restrictive practices that are currently in place.

West Virginia Delegates Evan Hansen and Danielle Walker co-sponsored House Bill 4382 which would aim to reverse the restrictions that West Virginia currently has in place that limit access to safe and legal abortions. Del. Walker emphasized that lawmakers have no right to come between a medical provider and a patient. She also gave a personal reason for co-sponsoring the bill, telling members of the press during the announcement that she has been an abortion patient in the past.

“These restrictions that we have on abortion is a barrier to safe, affordable accessible health care and it’s racist … Sit in that uncomfortable moment,” Del. Walker said. “This affects people of color tremendously and affects our neighbors in rural communities.”

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a patient in West Virginia faces a number of restrictions when seeking out an abortion:

Mandatory state-directed counseling designed to discourage the patient from having an abortion, and then a 24 hour waiting period before the procedure is provided.

Banning abortions after 20 weeks or more weeks post-fertilization (22 weeks after the last menstrual period) only in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised health.

Having to notify to the parent of a minor seeking an abortion before one is provided

Lack of public funding for abortions that is only to be used in specific cases of incest, rape or when the pregnancy could cause lasting damage to the patient.

Banning the use of a safe, effective and commonly used method of second trimester abortion.

Limiting abortions that use dilation and evacuation, only permitting such procedures in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised physical health.

The new bill would also reverse the ban on the use of telemedicine to administer abortion medication something the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia says is important now more than ever. Katie Quinonez, the Executive Director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, explained that the pandemic has increased the need for telehealth and the service should be more accessible.

“In many states nationwide, people are safely ending their pregnancies via telehealth using medication abortion, but West Virginia falls behind,” Quinonez said. “During the time when COVID-19 spread and hospitalizations are the highest they’ve ever been at any point during the pandemic in West Virginia, and while our state lacks meaningful public transportation West Virginians deserve more access to telehealth, not less.”

The viewpoints on accessible abortions are not shared by everyone, especially not West Virginians for Life, an organization that lobbied to pass a number of the anti-abortion legislation that is currently in place.

“The kind of laws and the regulations that we’ve attempted to put into effect here in West Virginia had been ones that are protective, that require that women go into the clinic and see a doctor that they actually talked to somebody about their condition that they treated like a real medical condition,” Wanda Franz, President of West Virginians for Life, said.

The Senate version of the bill was submitted shortly after House Bill 4382 was announced on Monday morning by State Sen. Bob Beach of Monongalia County. If this bill passes through the house, it will be deliberated in the Senate. This legislation will not go to a referendum but directly to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.