New playground in Jefferson County offers accessible equipment for everyone

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — A new playground has opened at James Hite Park in Jefferson County.
The playground is inclusive for all county residents. It includes tandem swings, ADA accessible pieces, musical elements, and more. Jefferson County Parks and Recreation says the playground took less than a week to build. The playground was able to be constructed thanks to a grant from the National Park Service Land and Water Conservation, as well as funds from the Levitt Foundation, Charles Town Kiwanis, and Joanna S. Luciano Parker, DDS, PLLC.
“Adding the playground to the park is I think going to be a huge benefit to the community,” Jennifer Myers Director of Jefferson County Parks and Recreation.
The playground was built by a company called GameTime.
- Trump to visit Kenosha this week; Biden calls him a ‘toxic presence’
- Kanawha County high schools opt out of athlete/extracurricular testing
- USDA extends meal program to increase food access for kids this fall
- Man hospitalized after shooting at Union Station, police say
- 80-foot tree falls on Northwest DC home, sending one person to the hospital
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App