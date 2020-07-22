New funding for Fairmont State University Nursing program

Fairmont, W. Va. (WDVM) — Over the last few months, the world has truly seen the incredible impact of healthcare workers. Now, Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin are working to advance the nursing program of a West Virginia university.

Senators Capito and Manchin announced today that the Nurse Education Practice Quality Retention Simulation Education Training Program at Fairmont State University is going to receive nearly five hundred thousand dollars. This funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and aims to expand and support the program.

“Our nurses are front line heroes. And by helping Fairmont State University increase their capacity to make their nurses the best trained, the best technologically trained, is, I think, going to be a real boost to the healthcare of West Virginia.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Senator Capito emphasized that now more than ever, we need to support and continue to train the healthcare professionals we need during this COVID-19 pandemic. Capito also pointed out that “we must ensure our healthcare professionals receive the support and continued training they need to care for their fellow West Virginians and progress in their careers here in West Virginia. This funding will help Fairmont State provide training to strengthen our nursing workforce and support their continued learning.”

Senator Capito highlighted her pride in the Fairmont State University nursing students as well as the West Virginian frontline workers and looks forward to the progress that the new funding will bring not only to Fairmont State University but to West Virginia as a whole.