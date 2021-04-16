New COVID variant detected in Berkeley County

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the Brazilian variant of the Coronavirus has been detected in the state.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that the Brazilian variant of the Coronavirus has been detected in the state.

In his most recent COVID-19 briefing, Governor Justice said one case of the P.1 variant from Brazil has been detected in Berkeley County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the P.1 variant raises concerns of a potential increase in transmissibility, meaning the virus can be more easily transmitted or could cause individuals to experience a second infection of Coronavirus.

State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad, explained the Brazilian variant and the South African variant have always been of some concern to the county.

“There are concerns for the treatments like the monoclonal antibody treatments,” Dr. Amjad said. “As far as the vaccines go, there is concern that it’s not as effective, of course with the Brazilian variant, but that is not to say that you don’t want to take the vaccine because it does offer some protection.”

This report comes on the heels of the temporary pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Governor Jim Justice was adamant that residents should heed the warnings from health officials and continue to wear their masks and get their COVID vaccine.

“We’re standing up here begging them, begging them, all across our people, to go and get their vaccination. We’re begging them to not die. That’s what we’re doing,” Gov. Justice said.

The CDC has also reported there are two cases of the P.1 variant in Maryland and one case in Washington D.C.