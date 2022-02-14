New COVID monoclonal antibody treatment available in U.S., officials warn of shortages of other antibody treatments

A new monoclonal antibody therapy is now available in the united states however, the West Virginia Coronavirus Czar is warning residents that the treatment might be in short supply.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A new monoclonal antibody therapy is now available in the United States. However, the West Virginia Coronavirus Czar is warning residents that the treatment might be in short supply.

The treatment, created by Eli Lilly, received emergency use authorization last week as health officials are warning that other covid treatments may face supply shortages.

Currently in the United States, there are three treatments available: Gilead’s remdesivir, Pfizer’s Paxlovid, and Merck’s molnupiravir.

Dr. Clay Marsh says the new treatment, named bebtelovimab, was first tested during the period of the delta variant but is also effective in combating the omicron variant. Dr. Marsh explained that when studied during the delta variant period in the United States, the new antibody showed beneficial binding characteristics and neutralization of the omicron variant.

“Because of the challenges we’ve had with the production of sotrovimab and because of the results of the bebtelovimab, the FDA decided to give emergency use authorization even though it hasn’t been given that clinical trial data with omicron,” Dr. Marsh explained.

He also stated that while there is now a fourth treatment available, people should try to seek out the other three treatments before immediately turning to bebtelovimab.