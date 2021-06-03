New catalytic converter theft law makes it harder for people to get away with stealing the converters

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — A new law in West Virginia is making it harder for people who steal catalytic converters to get away with it.

According to the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association and West Virginia Law Enforcement, the legislature passed a law that requires anyone who has a catalytic converter that has previously been installed on a motor vehicle, or parts thereof need to have written documentation of ownership. Violating the law would result in the charge of a misdemeanor and a fine of up to 1000 dollars or jail time for up to a year if convicted.

The full protocols of the law can be found at WV code 61-3-49c.