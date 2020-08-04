New 24-hour drug tip line for Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A new 24-hour hotline number has been created for the Mountain State’s war on drugs.

“This is part of the Governor’s initiative, as he spoke about in his state address,” said Jack Luikart, director of the Fusion Center, where the new tip line is headquartered.

Gov. Jim Justice and the Department of Homeland Security launched the state’s first statewide drug tip line this weekend.

“This is just one of the many resources that will be used by the narcotics intelligence unit,” said Luikart. “We’ve received numerous tips already and we forwarded that out to law enforcement and they’re very receptive.”

Luikart has worked closely with narcotics for over 20 years, so he knows first hand what it’s like to be on the front lines.

“West Virginia consistently has been number one in drug overdose,” he said. “Both deaths as well as overdoses – and when there’s a demand, there’s a supply. So those individuals are targeting our state, bringing their drugs here…”

“We all know there is plenty of drug work in West Virginia for our law enforcement to do,” said Democratic Delegate Rodney Miller – Boone. “With the substance abuse issues we have… so by having a live voice, we’re hoping it can get information to local law enforcement much faster.”

Miller adds it will also help the more rural areas in the state, who don’t have the resources to have their own 24-hour line.

And it isn’t only for tips.

“Even if someone wants to call and get help… hopefully they can utilize it as well,” said Miller.

The tip line is: (833) 905-DRUG (3784).

Tips can also be submitted online at go.wv.gov/drugtips.

